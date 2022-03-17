ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man accused of assaulting disabled woman arrested

By Steven Masso
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person and sending explicit photos of the victim to her mother.

Nicolas Gomez, 25, was arrested by Brownsville PD and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person, a first-degree felony, and invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Investigator Martin Sandoval.

On March 21, 2021, Gomez was hanging out with friends and the victim, a 21-year-old female who was mentally disabled, police said.

At one point, he left with the victim and parked at the 3000 block of Pablo Kisel Blvd. Police said that’s when Gomez forced himself on the victim.

A report was filed and as the investigation was ongoing, Gomez began sending explicit photographs of the victim to the victim’s mother. Police said he was trying to explain that it was the victim who wanted to have sex.

He also shared those photos with friends.

A warrant was issued for Gomez, and he was advised to turn himself in, which he did not.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a DPS trooper pulled Gomez over in Raymondville and it was discovered that he was wanted by Brownsville PD. A Brownsville detective met with the trooper to transfer him to Brownsville.

Gomez’s bond was set at $85,000 for both charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

