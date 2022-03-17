Man convicted of daughter’s 2005 murder in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for the murder of his wife has now been found guilty of murder in the death of his daughter.

The jury found Robert Honsch guilty of killing his 17-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Honsch, who had been found wrapped in sleeping bags and plastic trash bags in a parking lot in New Britain in September 1995. Police said she had been shot in the head.

The body of her 53-year-old mother, Marcia Honsch, was found days later in the Tolland State Forest in Massachusetts. She had also been shot in the head, according to police.

Investigators could not identify the mother and daughter until evidence led to their identifications in 2014.

After the murders, investigators said Honsch told family members that Marcia and Elizabeth had gone to Australia and he would be joining them due to a job transfer. Soon after, authorities said Honsch fled to South Africa and returned to the United States years later.

Authorities arrested Honsch in Ohio, where he had been living under the name of Robert Tyree with a new wife and three children.

Prosecutors said DNA and fingerprint evidence linked Honsch to the murder of his daughter. In 2019, Honsch rejected a plea deal that offered a 25-year prison sentence and said he wanted to go on trial instead.

Honsch was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 in the death of his wife and is serving a life sentence. He is expected to be sentenced on June 15 for the murder of his daughter.

