ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Open Season: Social Media Reacts To The Browns Declining Baker Mayfield’s Request For A Trade

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28El2Y_0eiMgxdG00

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets roasted after demanding a trade, then getting rejected by the Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1oMU_0eiMgxdG00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

When Odell Beckham Jr. was a member of the Cleveland Browns, every move he made was a headline and he was labeled the “problem” in Cleveland. After one Instagram post from Odell Beckham Sr., OBJ was traded to the Rams, where he would go on to dominate and become a Super Bowl champion. The funny thing is that with Odell gone, all eyes were put on Baker Mayfield , and everyone who pointed him out as the actual problem would be proven correct.

This week, news broke that Deshaun Watson would be cleared of all criminal charges, paving the way for teams to pursue interest in acquiring the QB. The Browns made it clear they were interested and wanted him much to the dismay of Baker Mayfield. As of today, Watson will not be going to Cleveland but that’s proven to be too much for Baker who now wants out of the organization.

Not even minutes after the news broke, the Browns shot back by letting Mayfield know he doesn’t run anything and perhaps he should pipe down.

Of course, the instant reply is nothing short of another embarrassing day for the Browns QB and Twitter brought out all the jokes.

Take a look at just a few below.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
hotnewhiphop.com

Baker Mayfield Receives Interest From This NFC Team

Earlier today, Baker Mayfield decided to demand a trade from the Cleveland Browns as his team went behind his back and decided to do an interview with Deshaun Watson. In the end, this was the worst thing the Browns could have done, as Watson is not interested in coming to the team. With that in mind, now, the Browns are without a top-tier QB, and at the same time, their current QB has a real grievance with the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Request For A Trade#Tompelissero
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy