Open Season: Social Media Reacts To The Browns Declining Baker Mayfield’s Request For A Trade

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets roasted after demanding a trade, then getting rejected by the Browns.

When Odell Beckham Jr. was a member of the Cleveland Browns, every move he made was a headline and he was labeled the “problem” in Cleveland. After one Instagram post from Odell Beckham Sr., OBJ was traded to the Rams, where he would go on to dominate and become a Super Bowl champion. The funny thing is that with Odell gone, all eyes were put on Baker Mayfield , and everyone who pointed him out as the actual problem would be proven correct.

This week, news broke that Deshaun Watson would be cleared of all criminal charges, paving the way for teams to pursue interest in acquiring the QB. The Browns made it clear they were interested and wanted him much to the dismay of Baker Mayfield. As of today, Watson will not be going to Cleveland but that’s proven to be too much for Baker who now wants out of the organization.

Not even minutes after the news broke, the Browns shot back by letting Mayfield know he doesn’t run anything and perhaps he should pipe down.

Of course, the instant reply is nothing short of another embarrassing day for the Browns QB and Twitter brought out all the jokes.

Take a look at just a few below.