Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Announcement With Travis Barker In New 'Hulu' Trailer—See The Clip!

From its never-before-seen clips of the famous sisters’ romantic escapades to scenes of the iconic family squabbles, the new trailer for The Kardashians got everyone talking. One segment in particular shows the newly-engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, talking about wanting to have a baby together— and it went viral almost instantly.

While Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer beau both have children with their previous partners, the two are thinking about expanding their family even more, as seen in the trailer when Kardashian explicitly says, “Travis and I want to have a baby” in a voiceover.

The promo also shows the couple at a fertility clinic when a medical professional tells Barker to “put a sample in a cup” before the screen suggestively cuts to black. Then, Kardashian’s voice can be heard saying, “We’ll take our mics off. You won’t get the audio,” while the clip before it shows a door closing.

Kardashian shares 3 children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, including Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share son Landon, 18 and daughter Alabama, 16 and Barker is also still close to his former stepdaughter (and Moakler’s eldest daughter), Atiana, 22.

Kardashian and Barker frequently post photos and videos of their “blended family” to social media, and the revelation of them thinking of having a child together is one of the most memorable aspects of the latest trailer.

At the end of the trailer, we see Kardashian lying in a hospital bed as Barker kisses her hand at her side. Last month, fans might remember how sources close to US Weekly said that the couple was “looking at IVF” (in vitro fertilization) as an option for having a child together. From the sneak peeks of the show, this looks to be the case!

The Kardashians aims to document the lives of the famous family post-COVID and give an inside look at what else might have changed and happened since Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in March of 2021. Their new show will premiere April 14th on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.