ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress Lake, FL

Cypress Lake High students pose behind 'inappropriate' posters they hung

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKLZR_0eiMejRu00

An unknown number of students at Cypress Lake High High school partook in hanging up "inappropriate" signs in the school's empty courtyard.

According to the report, the inappropriate signs were hung up for a few minutes then taken down after students took photos in front of the signs to post on their social media.

The school says that they take cases like this very seriously at Cypress Lake High.

The NAACP of Lee County has been alarmed by the incident. The school has further said that they have taken appropriate disciplinary actions per the student code of conduct which was said to be managed at a level 4 offense.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy