Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co. is trying to acquire Kohl’s, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters for its report Wednesday (March 16). Kohl’s shares neared $63 on Wednesday, which would value the company at $8.76 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Hudson’s Bay are planning to make bids in “the high $60s per share” for Kohl’s, which has asked for bids by Wednesday.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO