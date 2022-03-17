ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Why Rosa Parks Circle won’t reopen this spring

By Christa Ferguson
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The restoration of downtown Grand Rapids’ Rosa Parks Circle has hit more delays.

A city spokesperson says the park is now expected to reopen in early June instead of February . He tells News 8 the primary cause for delays is the same as last year: granite manufacturing and shipping delays tied to global supply chain issues.

“It didn’t work out just because, you know, the world is a different place than it was in 2019,” said Mark Miller, managing director of planning and design for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Maya Lin, the artist and architect behind the art installation that defines Rosa Parks Circle, had requested a specific granite for the amphitheater seating that only comes from one supplier in California. Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department Director David Marquardt told News 8 in November the supplier was having problems finding workers to extract and ship that granite to Grand Rapids.

The good news: all of the granite is now on site and 80% of it is installed, according to the city. Contractors are expected to install the final pieces of granite over the coming weeks.

( In this Nov. 15, 2021 photo, a chain-link fence keeps people away from Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids while renovations are underway.)

Construction on Rosa Parks Circle started in May 2021. The nearly $3 million project includes upgrades to the amphitheater stage, seating and restrooms. There will also be a new bus shelter, benches and signs.

Project leaders had originally hoped to open and rededicate the park in September as part of the space’s 20th anniversary celebration, but that date came and went.

10 projects changing the Grand Rapids area in 2022

Rosa Parks Circle remained closed to visitors during ArtPrize in the fall and the city’s tree lighting ceremony in December. With the space closed during winter, the city and DGRI shifted ice skating to Van Andel Arena with hopes of reopening Rosa Parks Circle in February.

“Not having the ice rink open, that’s a big thing. We were disappointed. I think a lot of businesses were disappointed,” Miller said.

City staff said Thursday that site work has been underway at Rosa Parks Circle for the last eight months, but it might not be noticeable to passersby because much of the construction is happening inside the restroom building and around the bandshell.

The city says workers have been installing the granite daily since December, even in snow. Most of the site’s lighting and electrical systems have been upgraded and crews have also installed new curbs along walkways, pedestrian light bollards and other site amenities, according to the city.

Miller said some steps in the construction process have been delayed because they are weather dependent, requiring temperatures to stay above 50 degrees.

“There’s work being done. I think you can walk by that and see that any given day. There’s nobody dragging their feet on this and we’re in the home stretch,” Miller said.

The city and the Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle Conservancy are planning a rededication ceremony after the space reopens.

