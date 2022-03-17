Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has overwhelmed health care systems in many countries and bed availability has become a concern. In this context, the present study aimed to analyze the hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) times in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The study covered 55,563 ICU admissions and 238,075 hospitalizations in Brazilian Health System units from February 22, 2020, to June 7, 2021. All the patients had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The symptoms analyzed included: fever, dyspnea, low oxygen saturation (SpO2"‰<"‰95%), cough, respiratory distress, fatigue, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of taste, loss of smell, and abdominal pain. We performed Cox regression in two models (ICU and hospitalization times). Hazard ratios (HRs) and survival curves were calculated by age group. The average stay was 14.4Â days for hospitalized patients and 12.4Â days for ICU patients. For hospitalized cases, the highest hazard mean values, with a positive correlation, were for symptoms of dyspnea (HR"‰="‰1.249; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.225"“1.273) and low oxygen saturation (HR"‰="‰1.157; 95% CI 1.137"“1.178). In the ICU, the highest hazard mean values were for respiratory discomfort (HR"‰="‰1.194; 95% CI 1.161"“1.227) and abdominal pain (HR"‰="‰1.100; 95% CI 1.047"“1.156). Survival decreased by an average of 2.27% per day for hospitalization and 3.27% per day for ICU stay. Survival by age group curves indicated that younger patients were more resistant to prolonged hospital stay than older patients. Hospitalization was also lower in younger patients. The mortality rate was higher in males than females. Symptoms related to the respiratory tract were associated with longer hospital stay. This is the first study carried out with a sample of 238,000 COVID-19 positive participants, covering the main symptoms and evaluating the hospitalization and ICU times.
