Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

By Terence Tzu-hsi Lao
 4 days ago

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP...

Nature.com

Colonic diverticulitis location is a risk factor for recurrence: a multicenter, retrospective cohort study in Asian patients

Evidence regarding the recurrence of diverticulitis is limited in Asian patients. This study aims to investigate recurrence rates and identify predictive factors for the recurrence of diverticulitis following successful nonoperative treatment in Asian patients. A multicenter, retrospective cohort study was conducted between 2012 and 2018. Adult patients with computed tomography (CT)-proven colonic diverticulitis were included. The primary outcome was the recurrence of diverticulitis, which was defined as another episode of occurrence of the infection after index hospital stay. Cumulative recurrence rates were calculated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Cox regression models were employed to identify parameters that significantly and independently predicted recurrence. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated. A total of 929 patients were included. Diverticulitis in the cecum/ascending occurred in 675 (72.6%) patients. The average follow-up period was 651Â days. Recurrence was observed in 115 (12.4%) patients and most significantly observed in patients with sigmoid diverticulitis (HR, 2.24; 95% CIs 1.59"“3.97), followed by those with descending colon diverticulitis (HR, 1.92; 95% CIs 1.17"“3.25). Although most of the Asian patients had right-sided colonic diverticulitis, those with sigmoid diverticulitis had the highest risk of recurrence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Factors associated with initial tidal volume selection during neonatal volume-targeted ventilation in two NICUs: a retrospective cohort study

To quantify initial tidal volume (VT) during neonatal volume-targeted ventilation (VTV) and to characterize the agreement of initial VT with the limited-evidence available. We performed a multi-center retrospective observational cohort study in two Neonatal Intensive Care Units evaluating 313 infants who received VTV as the initial ventilation modality prior to postnatal day 14. We generated descriptive statistics and performed multivariable logistic regression analysis to determine factors associated with initial VT use that agreed with available literature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the efficacy of CT-guided 3D template-assisted I seed implantation in the treatment of unresectable STS: a multicenter retrospective study

To observe the safety and efficacy of CT-guided 3D template-assisted radioactive 125I seed implantation in the treatment of unresectable advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS). Sixty-two patients who underwent continuous 3D template-assisted radioactive 125I seed implantation for the treatment of unresectable advanced STS from August 2017 to August 2018 were selected from four tumor treatment centers for retrospective analysis. The postoperative adverse reactions and tumor response were recorded, and the postoperative complications were observed and treated at the same time. The overall survival (OS) rate was determined. All patients successfully completed 125I seed implantation. In practice, the median number of puncture needles used during the operation was 20, and the median number of 125I particles was 88. There were no statistical differences in the relative dosimetry parameters before and after the operation (P"‰>"‰0.05). Tumor evaluation was performed 6Â months after the operation. The effective rate was 61.3%, and the local control rate was 93.5%. As of March 2020, the 1-year survival rate was 85.2%, and the 2-year survival rate was 49.0%. The OS was 23Â months. CT-guided 3D template-assisted 125I seed implantation for the treatment of unresectable STS has a high local control rate, thereby further prolonging the OS of patients with unresectable STS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Short-term safety and efficacy of Preserfloâ„¢ Microshunt in glaucoma patients: a multicentre retrospective cohort study

To evaluate 1-year success rates and safety profile of Preserfloâ„¢ Microshunt in glaucoma patients. Retrospective multicentre cohort study of 100 consecutive eyes (91 patients) from four tertiary-referral glaucoma centres. Four intraocular pressure (IOP) criteria were defined: A: IOP"‰â‰¤"‰21"‰mmHg+IOP reduction â‰¥20% from baseline; B: IOP"‰â‰¤"‰18"‰mmHg+IOP reduction â‰¥20%; C: IOP"‰â‰¤"‰15"‰mmHg+IOP reduction â‰¥25%; D: IOPâ‰¤12"‰mmHg+IOP reduction â‰¥30%. Success was defined as qualified or complete based on whether reached with or without medication. Primary outcome was success according to the above criteria. Secondary outcomes included: IOP, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), medication use, complications, postoperative interventions, and failure-associated factors.
HEALTH
#Iron Deficiency#Placenta Praevia#Anaemia#Placental Abruption#Ida#Pp#Methods Maternal#Haemoglobinopathies#Ci
Kait 8

Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says

(CNN) – A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes even if their case was mild. Researchers looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized. The cases occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, which was before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

A retrospective cohort study of 238,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Brazil

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has overwhelmed health care systems in many countries and bed availability has become a concern. In this context, the present study aimed to analyze the hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) times in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The study covered 55,563 ICU admissions and 238,075 hospitalizations in Brazilian Health System units from February 22, 2020, to June 7, 2021. All the patients had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The symptoms analyzed included: fever, dyspnea, low oxygen saturation (SpO2"‰<"‰95%), cough, respiratory distress, fatigue, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of taste, loss of smell, and abdominal pain. We performed Cox regression in two models (ICU and hospitalization times). Hazard ratios (HRs) and survival curves were calculated by age group. The average stay was 14.4Â days for hospitalized patients and 12.4Â days for ICU patients. For hospitalized cases, the highest hazard mean values, with a positive correlation, were for symptoms of dyspnea (HR"‰="‰1.249; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.225"“1.273) and low oxygen saturation (HR"‰="‰1.157; 95% CI 1.137"“1.178). In the ICU, the highest hazard mean values were for respiratory discomfort (HR"‰="‰1.194; 95% CI 1.161"“1.227) and abdominal pain (HR"‰="‰1.100; 95% CI 1.047"“1.156). Survival decreased by an average of 2.27% per day for hospitalization and 3.27% per day for ICU stay. Survival by age group curves indicated that younger patients were more resistant to prolonged hospital stay than older patients. Hospitalization was also lower in younger patients. The mortality rate was higher in males than females. Symptoms related to the respiratory tract were associated with longer hospital stay. This is the first study carried out with a sample of 238,000 COVID-19 positive participants, covering the main symptoms and evaluating the hospitalization and ICU times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Establishment and recall of SARS-CoV-2 spike epitope-specific CD4 T cell memory

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and vaccination elicit CD4+ T cell responses to the spike protein, including circulating follicular helper T (cTFH) cells that correlate with neutralizing antibodies. Using a novel HLA-DRB1*15:01/S751 tetramer to track spike-specific CD4+ T cells, we show that primary infection or vaccination induces robust S751-specific CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH cell memory responses. Secondary exposure induced recall of CD4+ T cells with a transitory CXCR3+ phenotype, and drove expansion of cTFH cells transiently expressing ICOS, CD38 and PD-1. In both contexts, cells exhibited a restricted T cell antigen receptor repertoire, including a highly public clonotype and considerable clonotypic overlap between CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH populations. Following a third vaccine dose, the rapid re-expansion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells contrasted with the comparatively delayed increase in antibody titers. Overall, we demonstrate that stable pools of cTFH and memory CD4+ T cells established by infection and/or vaccination are efficiently recalled upon antigen reexposure and may contribute to long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) guideline: executive summary

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central or branch retinal vein. The most common aetiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall e.g. vasculitis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A qualitative exploration of decisions about dental recall intervals - part 2: perspectives of dentists and patients on the role of shared decision making in dental recall decisions

Introduction Patients are sensitive to both the frequency and costs of dental recall visits. Shared decision making (SDM) is a principle of patient-centred care, advocated by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and policymakers, whereby joint decisions are made between clinicians and patients. Aims To explore NHS dentists'...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER

