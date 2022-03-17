Eggrolls the focus on food truck to launch next month in Longview

TYLER, Texas — If you're not sure what to do this weekend, check out these five events:. 84th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival: This year’s Dogwood Art and Music Festival, 315 W. Oak St. in Palestine, will feature over 20 artists with both a free and VIP version of the event. The VIP event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will feature artists with works for sale, a meet-and-greet and more. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will have art booths and access to the art tent. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, visit https://dogwoodartscouncil.com/

