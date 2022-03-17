ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Eggrolls the focus on food truck to launch next month in Longview

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas — The eggrolls that will be offered in a new Longview food truck are an answer to how to enjoy gourmet food without having to use utensils or finding a place...

CBS19

A Taste of Spring event in Jacksonville puts emphasis on outdoors, sustainability

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A three-day spring break event this week in Jacksonville was all about getting outside, gardening and sustainable lifestyles. Nonprofit group YOU! EMPOWER hosted A Taste of Spring at Jacksonville’s community garden, which included garden activities, seed planting and outdoor projects, culminated Wednesday with a message from Mayor Randy Gorham, a song by Rock Hill Baptist Church young singer and a farm-to-table experience.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Whitehouse to add Whataburger this fall

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The hometown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get its first-ever Whataburger this fall. Whataburger and its franchise group DKT Investments, which oversees several East Texas Whataburger locations, alongside the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ground-breaking ceremony on March 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the future site of the restaurant (1051 Highway 110 in Whitehouse).
WHITEHOUSE, TX
CBS19

Longtime antique shop to close after decades of business

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, Betty Madewell welcomed a steady stream of longtime customers as they walked up to her checkout counter with the treasures they'd found in her store, Betty's Antiques. After first opening in downtown Longview about 29 years ago, she moved her store to Cotton Street...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Local Tyler roofing business gives seniors scholarship opportunity

TYLER, Texas — East Texas-based Stonewater Roofing is in search of high school seniors in need of scholarship opportunities. This will be the second year the local roofing company will be giving back, but with the impact of last year's giveaway, the business decided to expand the reach of the scholarship and increase the amount of the scholarships to $2,500.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Camp Gilmont in Gilmer showcases offerings during open house

GILMER, Texas — Children and adults alike descended Saturday upon Camp Gilmont in Gilmer for a day of hiking, canoeing, picnics, axe throwing and more during the camp’s second annual open house. “We decided to have an open house because we have a lot to offer out here...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

East Texas Food Bank opens mobile food pantry in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2022. Gladewater-area residents have a new resource for free fresh produce. The East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday opened its drive-thru mobile food pantry at the new Gladewater location at the rodeo grounds on U.S. 80. It was the first day for the new mobile food pantry, which will be open 10 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday of each month, according to the food bank.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

Tyler coffee shop gives back to Ukraine with special beverage

TYLER, Texas — Tyler coffee shop Crema Coffee Co. has found a way to give back to the Ukraine community by creating a special coffee beverage. On March 7, the blue and yellow drink representing the Ukrainian flag colors was promoted on the coffee shop’s social media platforms and captured the eyes of many residents.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas weekend events: Music, ghost hunting and cars

TYLER, Texas — If you're not sure what to do this weekend, check out these five events:. 84th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival: This year’s Dogwood Art and Music Festival, 315 W. Oak St. in Palestine, will feature over 20 artists with both a free and VIP version of the event. The VIP event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will feature artists with works for sale, a meet-and-greet and more. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will have art booths and access to the art tent. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, visit https://dogwoodartscouncil.com/
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair to kickstart annual spring flower trail

TYLER, Texas — After two years, the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is coming back to Bergfeld Park. People can come out and kick off the opening weekend of the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail by strolling through the park which will feature 70 artisan booths. The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Noble E. Young Park closes for renovations

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from August 2020. Noble E. Young Park will be closed to the public as its renovation process begins. The last renovations to Noble E. Young Park were done in the 1990s with small features being added along with the addition of a skate park. No other updates have been made since then, Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation’s director, previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Inaugural Longview Kite Festival set Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas — Prepare to take to the skies Wednesday at Longview’s inaugural Kite Festival. The community is invited to bring a kite and join the fun 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lear Park. The festival is free to attend. Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Renovations at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview about 60% complete

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from November 2019. After the Broughton Recreation Center closed in June for major renovations, work continues on time and within budget, according to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron. Renovations include work to the entry, construction of an additional gymnasium, extra...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

McCann Road, trail work in Longview should be finished by summer

LONGVIEW, Texas — Road work along McCann Road tied to construction connecting walking and biking trails through the city has a tentative deadline of this summer. The project, part of continued construction of the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive, was originally slated to be complete in October, but Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said several factors caused delays and setbacks with the road work. Caron said this week that he expects all road and trail work for the project to be complete by this summer.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview Public Library offers bevy of spring break activities

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library has set an event-filled spring break week. Children’s librarian Terri Nalls said it’s important for the library to offer the week of activities for families who spend their break at home. “(Patrons) look for activities to participate in as a...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

