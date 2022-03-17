Los Alamos’ Chicoma Supercomputer to Host 75 New Projects

Accurate storm predictions not only save resources and money, but also lives. To build the next generation of predictive weather models, we need to measure a storm from space across time over its entire lifecycle, from water vapor to heavy precipitation. To capture the phases of a storm, measurements need to be made at multiple frequencies, with a 25km resolution. The single satellite approaches currently taken can only capture one point in time, not the storm’s lifecycle. To capture the lifecycle across time a satellite constellation of 5 satellites is required, but constellations of 10 to 100 would create greater breakthroughs. The only affordable option for constellations of this size SmallSats. While we have demonstrated we can shrink the satellite bus and associated instruments, the antenna’s diameter cannot be shrunk, as this would not provide the resolution (or ground footprint) required.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO