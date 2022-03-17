ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos’ Chicoma Supercomputer to Host 75 New Projects

Cover picture for the articleIn late 2020, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) — which operates under the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) — completed installation of its new supercomputer, Chicoma (so named for a prominent mountain in New Mexico, and pictured in the header). Now, less than two years later, the lab...

Albuquerque Business First

Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia labs partner for new entrepreneur cohort

Applications are due in April for a business program in New Mexico focused on entrepreneurs with technologies that could benefit national security efforts. The program, called New Mexico Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (LEEP), is put on by Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corp. And now, Sandia National Laboratories is getting involved.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Phys.org

Giant leap toward quantum internet realized with Bell state analyzer

Scientists' increasing mastery of quantum mechanics is heralding a new age of innovation. Technologies that harness the power of nature's most minute scale show enormous potential across the scientific spectrum, from computers exponentially more powerful than today's leading systems, sensors capable of detecting elusive dark matter, and a virtually unhackable quantum internet.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Smaller, ground-based telescopes can study exoplanet atmospheres, too

The next step to understanding exoplanets is to understand their atmospheres better. Astronomers can determine a planet's mass, density, and other physical characteristics fairly routinely. But characterizing their atmospheres is more complicated. Astronomers have had some success studying exoplanet atmospheres, and spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope and the...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA's Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone

The James Webb Space Telescope is getting closer to being ready for primetime. Wednesday, NASA announced the behemoth had completed all critical mirror alignment steps, even capturing a snapshot of a distant star to release to the public. According to officials with the space agency, the step ensures the telescope will either meet or exceed the goals of the group.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Mexico State
Los Alamos, NM
nextbigfuture.com

Arrays of Antennas Deployed From Cubesats for Massive Sensing Improvement

Accurate storm predictions not only save resources and money, but also lives. To build the next generation of predictive weather models, we need to measure a storm from space across time over its entire lifecycle, from water vapor to heavy precipitation. To capture the phases of a storm, measurements need to be made at multiple frequencies, with a 25km resolution. The single satellite approaches currently taken can only capture one point in time, not the storm’s lifecycle. To capture the lifecycle across time a satellite constellation of 5 satellites is required, but constellations of 10 to 100 would create greater breakthroughs. The only affordable option for constellations of this size SmallSats. While we have demonstrated we can shrink the satellite bus and associated instruments, the antenna’s diameter cannot be shrunk, as this would not provide the resolution (or ground footprint) required.
SCIENCE

