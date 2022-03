PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The University of Notre Dame softball team completed the three-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday afternoon at Vartabedian Field, winning the finale 8-2. The series sweep is the first in just two attempts against Atlantic Coast Conference competition in 2022, and the first since sweeping Boston College in a three-game set to close the 2021 regular season. Notre Dame improves to 22-6 and 4-2 in ACC play with the win.

