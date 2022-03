The combination of balanced scoring and solid defense served the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team well once again as it continued its strong postseason run on Friday. Joey Cipollone and Michael Lombardi both scored in the first period and Yaniv Perets finished with 25 saves to lead No. 1 seed Quinnipiac to a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Colgate in the ECAC Hockey semifinals at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO