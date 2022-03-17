Streetcar service suspended on portion of Canal for St. Patrick’s Day parade

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will suspend service along a portion of the Canal streetcar route beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday from Bourbon Street to Harrah’s Casino in celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The suspension will remain in place until the parade has cleared and service can safely resume.

Streetcar service will maintain along the Riverfront line from Harrah’s Casino to the French Market.

Service will also continue from Union Passenger Terminal (UPT) to Bourbon Street on the #49-Riverfront UPT streetcar line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.