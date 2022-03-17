ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetcar service suspended on portion of Canal for St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will suspend service along a portion of the Canal streetcar route beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday from Bourbon Street to Harrah’s Casino in celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The suspension will remain in place until the parade has cleared and service can safely resume.

Streetcar service will maintain along the Riverfront line from Harrah’s Casino to the French Market.

Service will also continue from Union Passenger Terminal (UPT) to Bourbon Street on the #49-Riverfront UPT streetcar line.

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day falls annually on March 17 and is widely celebrated in the United States, but some of the U.S. nicknames for the day would not be acceptable in Ireland.
Both parties agree Louisiana needs broadband upgrade

Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Acadiana is scheduled for Monday, March 21. She will talk about the importance of bringing broadband to rural areas. We spoke with Democratic and Republican party leaders in Louisiana about the vice president's trip. Surprisingly, both sides agree.
