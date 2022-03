Abortions and contraception must be provided to women escaping Ukraine and their reproductive health must be safeguarded, campaigners on the ground have warned.More than 60 organisations, including Amnesty International and local groups in the region, voiced “grave concern” over the situation unfolding for women in Ukraine but also displaced women forced to flee to Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania.Campaigners urged world leaders to ensure these women escaping war-ravaged Ukraine are provided with access to abortions and emergency contraception.Krystyna Kacpura, executive director for the Polish-based Federation for Women and Family Planning, said: “Women and girls who are coming to Poland...

2 DAYS AGO