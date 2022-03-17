ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s gone too far to mend’: Unhappy Baker Mayfield requests trade from Browns

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Baker Mayfield has had an uneven career in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield’s career with the Cleveland Browns could be coming to a messy end after the quarterback demanded a trade away from the team that selected him as the No 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

Mayfield’s comments came the day after the Browns met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to see if he would be interested in a trade to Cleveland. Watson is understood to have rebuffed the Browns. Cleveland now appear to have alienated Mayfield, who has no wish to continue with a team where he was considered expendable earlier this week. Watson is reported to still be a target for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield may be stuck in Cleveland for the time being though. On Thursday, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported the team told Mayfield that they “are not accommodating his request”. That could change if the Browns receive an enticing trade offer for the 26-year-old. The Indianapolis Colts, who recently traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, could be one option for Mayfield.

On Tuesday night, after news of the Browns’ interest in Watson emerged, Mayfield wrote a thank you note to Cleveland fans on social media, in what many interpreted as a farewell note.

“Cleveland will always be a part of Emily [Mayfield’s wife] and my story,” he wrote. “And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

While Mayfield has hardly been a failure in Cleveland, the Browns have not made a deep playoff run with him under center despite having a team packed with talent on both sides of the ball. The 2021 season was particularly disappointing, with the Browns failing to make the postseason and Mayfield struggling after suffering an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. In contrast, the Browns’ divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, reached the Super Bowl with another young No 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, at quarterback.

