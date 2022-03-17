ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia College organizes “Stand With Ukraine” fundraiser

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeFxz_0eiMYsHn00
On March 23, Cazenovia College will present “Stand with Ukraine,” a culturally based fundraising event and educational program. Pictured: A sample of the bracelets being made by students and faculty at Cazenovia College. The bracelets will be sold to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — On March 23, Cazenovia College faculty and students will present “Stand with Ukraine,” a culturally based fundraising event and educational program for the college community and members of the public.

The event, which is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Witherill Room and Dining Hall at Hubbard Hall, will feature an art display, a performance by the ODESA Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Syracuse, and raffles for donated goods and services, such as yoga classes and personal training. Students will also be selling hand-made Ukrainian-themed bracelets along with baked goods donated by 15-20 local businesses.

Proceeds from the event will help provide humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian families who are suffering due to the Russian invasion.

Associate Professor Christina Bobesky, who has extended family members currently sheltering in Ukraine, is coordinating the event along with Professor Anita Welych and Assistant Dean for Student Life Tiffany Varlaro. The event is co-sponsored by the Mosaic Center, a multi-cultural center at the college.

The event is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Music program connects with alumni

The West Genesee music program has a rich history and sense of community. This winter the Camillus Middle School band director, Erin McConnell, reached out to alumni asking for them to correspond with her current students. The hope was to give the students a non-music teacher perspective of what the band program is like as a student.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elks lend a helping hand

Camillus Elks Lodge #2367 partners with Upstate Premier Mortgage to provide St Pat’s/St.Brigid’s Food Pantry with the things they need. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason with Trustee and PER Diane Daniels, Elk of the Year Bob McIntyre, workers John and Beverly Murphy, and Dan Holzhauer, owner of Upstate Premier Mortgage. Working together to provide the community with what is needed.
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Education
Syracuse, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Matt, Small and marijuana win in Fayetteville

Following the counting of absentee ballots, the Onondaga County Board of Elections has announced that Democrat Mark Matt and Mike Small of the independent Balance Party have earned spots on the Fayetteville village board of trustees. It will be Matt’s first term on the board. Small returns to the board...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cazenovia College#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Charity#Ukrainian#Russian#The Mosaic Center
Eagle Newspapers

Community Bank recognized for community service

CAZENOVIA — Recently, Community Bank, N.A. named its Cazenovia office as a winner of its annual Branch Community Award, which recognizes one branch in each region for its unparalleled service to the local community. The Cazenovia office was selected from more than 40 branches in the Central Region. “Giving...
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
Eagle Newspapers

Exhibition captures wildlife

Local wildlife photographers will display colorful images of birds and other wildlife from recently restored habitats along the Onondaga Lake shoreline at the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps photography exhibit on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit showcases the diverse range of species that have returned to Onondaga Lake including waterfowl, songbirds, birds of prey, mammals and insects. The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is hosting the exhibit in partnership with Audubon New York and Honeywell. The exhibit will take place at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center, 280 Restoration Way, Syracuse, which is along the southwest lakeshore in Geddes. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5/person is welcome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Rising gas prices put strain on Meals on Wheels volunteers, Baldwinsville director says

BALDWINSVILLE — Most of us have been grumbling at the pump while refueling our vehicles, but skyrocketing gas prices are especially burdensome to volunteer drivers for Baldwinsville Meals on Wheels, according to Executive Director Donna Metz. B’ville MOW delivers meals five days a week to about 106 clients, many of whom are elderly, disabled or […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Honeycomb Bakery rises above in DeWitt

TOWN OF DEWITT – Though it opened in the thick of the COVID pandemic in November 2020, Honeycomb Bakery has had no trouble drawing in or keeping a customer base. Toward the very beginning the DeWitt bakery was already known to have early morning lines stretching around the Kinney Drugs end of Nottingham Plaza and occasionally to the entrance of the Pink Pug pet groomer, but with the lightening of capacity restrictions has come a steadier, more “mellowed out” flow of patronage day to day, said co-owner Kayla Brandt.
Eagle Newspapers

Area Police Blotters —Feb. 21-March 7

Charles O Houck, 60, of Sherburne, was arrested Feb. 21 in Madison and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, refusing to take a breath test, moving from lane unsafely, and failing to keep right in a two-lane road.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Library and CazCares launch early literacy initiative

CAZENOVIA — On March 1, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) and CazCares launched the “Snuggle Up and Read” initiative, the organizations’ first collaborative early literacy program since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March through October 2022, the program will offer a set of ten...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse Sunshine Club donates to NAMOW in memory of former mayor

NORTH SYRACUSE — The Village of North Syracuse Sunshine Club recently presented a donation to North Area Meals on Wheels in memory of former mayor and trustee Diane Browning, who passed away in February. Mrs. Browning had a great passion for seniors and devoted herself to serving in many capacities for their overall well-being. Along with all her many community activities she served on the Board of Directors of North Area Meals on Wheels. Zoning Board Chair David Robinson and Deputy Mayor Patricia Gustafson presented the gift to Jennifer Covert, executive director of NAMOW.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy