Cazenovia College organizes “Stand With Ukraine” fundraiser

On March 23, Cazenovia College will present “Stand with Ukraine,” a culturally based fundraising event and educational program. Pictured: A sample of the bracelets being made by students and faculty at Cazenovia College. The bracelets will be sold to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — On March 23, Cazenovia College faculty and students will present “Stand with Ukraine,” a culturally based fundraising event and educational program for the college community and members of the public.

The event, which is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Witherill Room and Dining Hall at Hubbard Hall, will feature an art display, a performance by the ODESA Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Syracuse, and raffles for donated goods and services, such as yoga classes and personal training. Students will also be selling hand-made Ukrainian-themed bracelets along with baked goods donated by 15-20 local businesses.

Proceeds from the event will help provide humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian families who are suffering due to the Russian invasion.

Associate Professor Christina Bobesky, who has extended family members currently sheltering in Ukraine, is coordinating the event along with Professor Anita Welych and Assistant Dean for Student Life Tiffany Varlaro. The event is co-sponsored by the Mosaic Center, a multi-cultural center at the college.

The event is free and open to the public.