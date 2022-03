Clackers, or Clacker Balls, were among the most dangerous "toys" ever marketed. It's no wonder New Bedford school officials banned them in the 1970s. I remember the Clackers craze well. It seemed to peak just around the time I landed at Normandin Junior High School in the early '70s. It seemed as though every kid had Clackers, and you could hear them a mile away as they clacked their way down the school corridors.

