NTSB: 13-year-old behind wheel of truck that hit USW van

A 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the van carrying members of the University of the Southwest gol f teams Tuesday in Andrews County, according to an official with the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said during a press conference Thursday that a “13-year-old child” was behind the wheel when the truck crossed the centerline of Farm-to-Market Road 1788, a half-mile north of State Highway 115, east of the city of Andrews.

The NTSB also reported that the front left tire of the truck had “failed,” which “resulted in the vehicle pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposite lane.” The blowout was to a spare tire, which NTSB officials said was a full-size spare not a “donut” as is common in smaller vehicles.

The University of the Southwest golf teams were traveling back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a tournament in Midland when the collision took place at 8:17 p.m. The NTSB reported that the 11-person passenger van was towing an 8-foot cargo trailer.

Nine people died in the collision, including seven members of the University of the Southwest golf teams. Two others were transported to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

