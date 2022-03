March 16, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced it has hired David Malone as the director of procurement and supply management. Malone started the new role on Monday. He most recently served as the chief procurement officer at King County, Washington, and has a long career in the public and private sectors. In St. Pete, Malone will direct the city’s procurement operations, which includes sourcing of goods and services, contract compliance and the consolidated warehouse. He will also play a major role in the implementation of the disparity study recommendations to ensure equitable utilization of contractors for all city procurement opportunities, according to the city's news release.

