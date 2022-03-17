ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Gov. Beshear calls charter schools unconstitutional ahead of funding proposal

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v83Qh_0eiMUhOW00 Gov. Andy Beshear called charter schools and any proposals for public funding for them unconstitutional at a press conference Thursday.

“I believe charter schools overall are unconstitutional under the way our constitution writes about a system of public schools and what’s required,” Beshear said.

The Democrat cited past court cases that he said explain “how public dollars have to be going into public schools”.

“They try to change the words and change the definitions but schools run by corporations are not public schools,” Beshear said.

The governor’s comments were in response to questions about House Bill 9, which would provide funding for charter schools. The bill, sponsored by Bardstown Republican Rep. Chad McCoy, would require school districts to send funds to charter schools within a district’s boundaries.

The funding proposal would divert local, state and federal dollars from traditional public schools and spend a per-pupil amount on charter school students.

Related Story
New House bill would fund charter schools in Kentucky

The bill would also expand the list of entities and individuals allowed to authorize and create charter schools. But the governor’s primary opposition appeared to be the funding.

State law has allowed charter schools since 2017, however, none have been successfully established due to funding issues. The funding mechanism established to pay for charter school costs expired in 2018 .

The governor made it clear that he will veto any bill that proposes public funding for charter schools.

Beshear acknowledges that while charter schools across the country have helped create educational innovation, that can happen in existing public schools with the right funding.

“We can innovate with the right model and the right program in any and all of our public schools,” Beshear said. “Think about what we could do with those additional $2 billion going pre-K through 12.”

Beshear said funneling public money to charter schools, which he calls corporations, is not the right approach.

“ You can’t starve public schools of the dollars that they need and then tell them they’re not doing a good enough job and then give their dollars to corporations,” Beshear said. “Charter schools are not the right path.”

Rep. McCoy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Bill 9 is slated for a vote in the House Apportions and Revenue committee Thursday night.

Comments / 12

L
2d ago

Is he talking about the state constitution? The education system, the voucher program and charter schools are the reason we moved to Southern Indiana instead of Louisville.

Reply
2
Kevin O'Bryan
2d ago

All we should worry about is getting ky kids educated better regardless of where they attend

Reply
4
Truth hurt?
2d ago

imagine that...but makes no effort to fix the failing public school system

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor signs four new laws, including Santoro’s car tax relief; supports federal gas tax suspension

Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation on Thursday that recently passed by the General Assembly. House Bill 6, primarily sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro of Union, codifies the Governor’s executive order signed Feb. 16, that provides vehicle property tax relief for Kentuckians by holding the tax rate at the 2021 level. Those who already paid their 2022 taxes will be issued a refund.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear pauses Team Kentucky updates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Monday, March 14. “A lot of good news for our COVID-19 update today,” said Gov Beshear. “The top line today is that while we still have some struggles, things continue to move in the right direction, and they are continuing to move at a regular pace. Every metric is moving in the right direction.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs four bills passed by General Assembly

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Thursday on steps he is taking to support federal gas tax relief, new laws passed by the General Assembly, student-athletes, eviction, sales tax relief and the state’s ongoing tornado response efforts. Governor Beshear joined other governors to send a letter to leaders in Washington to let […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs name, image, likeness bill

(WEHT) - Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by state lawmakers, university leaders, coaches and student-athletes on Wednesday to sign legislation that allows student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth $1,500 and $750 go out today

One state is sending out stimulus checks worth $750 and $1,500 to qualifying residents starting today. Over 10,000 residents in Alabama can expect to see these payments starting today, Feb. 28. This money is coming from Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants. The program is run by the Alabama Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Public Schools#School Districts#Democrat#Republican#New House
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New law to change the way overdoses are handled announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A big announcement from the White House today could change the way states handle people arrested with addiction and mental health issues. Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and other health leaders announced a new state model law called the Model Law Enforcement […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Georgia House: No longer require permit for gun in public

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. The vote moves Georgia a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election […]
GEORGIA STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy