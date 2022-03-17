ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Outfit’ review: Finally, a gangster movie that doesn’t suck

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A watchable mafia movie — shocking!

That once-great genre has turned into a mob torture method in recent years: John Travolta in “ Gotti ,” Tom Hardy in “ Capone ,” the entirety of “ The Kitchen .”

Made-man misery.

movie review THE OUTFIT

Running time: 105 minutes. Rated R (language throughout and some bloody violence). In theaters.

You wouldn’t think a modest little film like “The Outfit” would reverse the downward trend, but writer/director Graham Moore’s movie wakes us up like being forcibly thrown into the Hudson at gunpoint.

The main character, Leonard (Mark Rylance), isn’t even an American — he’s a kindly British suit maker (he finds the word “tailor” demeaning) who relocated to Chicago in the 1940s under mysterious circumstances.

Leonard is meek and attentive; a keen listener who can sense what the perfect coat is for every unique personality.

But there’s a dark side to his crisp navy suits. Leonard’s bespoke shop is used for the local mob boss’ (Simon Russell Beale) backroom deals, which he allows so long as he and his front-desk attendant Mabel (Zoey Deutch) are protected.

One night, the boss’ son Richie (Dylan O’Brien) and capo Francis (Johnny Flynn) storm in. Richie has been shot in the stomach by a rival gang and Leonard is tasked by Francis with protecting a briefcase containing a tape recording of a rat blabbing about their misdeeds.

What unfolds has more in common with a British whodunit than “Goodfellas.” The story isn’t fun, per se, but it’s sprightly and engrossing. You are kept guessing as to who the rat could be, and what their motives are. “Clue” with wiseguys.

Dylan O’Brien (left) and Johnny Flynn play hot-blooded gangsters. ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everet

Rylance has played a lot of major roles onstage (he’s won three Tony Awards), but has usually been a supporting player onscreen. So it’s a pleasure to see him grab focus for once. Leonard takes advantage of one of Rylance’s greatest strengths — the ability to instantly switch from weak to strong. Behind every tiny smile is ferocity.

The supporting cast is all game, particularly the thuggish Flynn and savvy Deutch. Beale’s Chicago accent is a little wonky, however it’s not the “SNL” “Da Bears” sketch, so who cares?

It’s just such a relief to see a gangster movie I don’t immediately wanna fuggedabout.

