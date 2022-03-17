ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psaki dodges questions on past dismissal of Hunter Biden laptop as 'Russian disinformation'

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment multiple times when asked about her past comments that reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020 were part of a "Russian disinformation" campaign. "I’d point you to the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden’s representatives," Psaki told...

Comments / 6

Nason Bingham
2d ago

this administration is a complete farce. how they can continue to hold their head up in public is beyond me.

epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Beau Biden’s death and the real crime of Boebert’s heckling. Could this finally be the reckoning for burn pits?

In the midst of a speech with a strong focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US economy and some heckling from right-wing critics, the eyes of the nation turned to a woman sitting on the Senate balcony.She stood and waved as US lawmakers gave her a standing ovation. She smiled shyly and gestured her thanks. She became visibly emotional and appeared to be trying to hold back tears.Danielle Robinson was one of only a handful of people personally named in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.One of the others was her husband Heath.A first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
