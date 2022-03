Cabin quality, improved standard spec, plug-in hybrid has over 50 miles of electric range Over-complicated infotainment, doesn’t drive well enough to justify the price. It’s BMW’s mini-MPV, or ‘sports activity tourer’, as they’d have you believe. These days BMW reckons the 2 Series Active Tourer looks more like a crossover, but it doesn’t. No plastic wheelarches, and very definitely a one-box silhouette. You’ll tell it’s the new one because the front appears to have careened onto a Victorian school gate. And once you’ve seen the uncanny resemblance to a giant metal gerbil, you’ll struggle to unsee it. Sorry.

