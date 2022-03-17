Texan woman found 20-pound tumor in right ovary, preventing weight loss

Diets can be tough – especially if you’re not getting the results you want.

Getting on the scales and gaining weight had become a usual occurrence for Jaimi Conwell.

The 28-year-old had been trying to lose weight for years, but to no avail.

She tried keto and other low-calorie diets before visiting her doctor in March 2021.

It was then that she found out the true reason she couldn’t lose weight – a 20lb tumor with hair and teeth growing in her ovary.

Jaimi, who lives in Texas, US said she had started to gain weight rapidly in the two years before the tumor was discovered.

After experiencing nausea when she bent over to tie her shoes, she put it down to her weight, which at the time was close to 252 pounds.

She went to her doctor who took her bloods, and it was discovered her white blood cells were abnormal.

“I was placed under anaesthesia but was with my mum who I made a proxy so she could make any decisions for me.

“The doctor came in and told her I had a massive tumour in my abdomen that had engulfed my right ovary.

Jaimi Conwell discovered that a 20lb tumor with hair and teeth was growing in her ovary. jaimi.conwell/TikTok

“He asked if they could remove it and my mum agreed, so I had the tumour along with my right ovary removed.”

After waking up, her mum told her about the tumour and said the doctors were unsure whether or not it was benign.

“I was in so much shock, that I can’t remember how I was thinking or feeling at the time.

“At one point though, I remember thinking: ‘Am I going to die? Did I even live the life I wanted to?” she said.

Jaimi decided to have her right ovary removed as tests showed the tumour was dangerous.

Reply to @irias30 #greenscreenvideo y’all this took so long to make because I’m old and don’t know how to work tiktok properly but this is my tumor, I basically told my mom to handle all the questions w the Dr. bc I was so traumatized after hearing I had to get my ovary removed but ask me anything

She was diagnosed with a teratoma tumor – a slow-growing tumor that had been growing her entire life.

As the tumor weighed 20lbs, it is believed that it overtook all the nutrients she was giving her body in order to grow.

She said it was like “having three kids inside you.”

“It was also growing teeth, which was an absolute shock.

I just want to say this was a horrible Angel but also almost one whole year without a tumor babbbyyyyy!!! #tumorfree #glowup #weightlosscheck #weightloss #transformation #weightlosstransformation #tranformationchallenge

“It also grew hair and I think that was more disgusting for me than anything.

“They said it could be due to a number of things and as my mum, grandfather and aunties are twins, maybe I had a twin in my mum’s womb.

“At first, I thought that [having my right ovary removed] meant that I couldn’t have kids and I was devastated. All I have ever wanted was to have kids and start a big family.

“I was so depressed and crying all the time, until I saw my OBGYN [Obstetrics and gynecology] who assured me that all my hormones and eggs will go to my left ovary.”

Now that the tumor has been removed, Jaimi has returned to her diet and fitness regime which includes healthy eating and exercise.

She has since lost 103 pounds and now weighs 147 pounds.

Jaimi has documented her journey on social media .

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.