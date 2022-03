The Michigan Wolverines continued their Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, as they defeated the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers in the second round. The Michigan Wolverines were no strangers to pulling off an upset in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In the opening round, the Wolverines beat the No. 6 Colorado State Rams 75-63 to advance to a matchup against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, the winners of the SEC Tournament. So it should come as no surprise that Michigan has done it again.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO