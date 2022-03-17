ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida human trafficking sting: police

 2 days ago

Detectives in Polk County, Florida , say dozens were arrested during an operation focused on human trafficking , prostitution and child predators.

The six-day undercover operation dubbed “Operation March Sadness 2” began March 8 and resulted in 108 arrests, according to a sheriff’s office news release . Four suspects are Disney employees, the sheriff’s office said

“Xavier Jackson, 27, worked as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Walt Disney. Judd said Jackson sent inappropriate photos of himself and messages to an undercover detective who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl. He was charged with three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication,” CBS News reports.

“The three others, who were allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute, were identified by Judd as Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland for four years; Shubham Malave, 27, who is on a visa citizenship from India and worked as a software developer for Disney; and Ralph Leese, 45, who spent nearly four years working in IT for Disney,” the report reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsiVV_0eiMTIYg00 108 people were arrested in a sting targeting human trafficking, prostitution and child predators in Polk County, Florida. Polk County Sherriffs Office

Undercover detectives communicated online with the suspects and arranged for a meetup at a location where they were arrested after their arrival.

One couple traveled as far as Bradenton to receive $1,000 for sex, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Wednesday. “Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction and broken families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gx5hb_0eiMTIYg00 Four suspects are Disney employees. Getty Images

