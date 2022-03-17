ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Look Up: Last Chance to see the ‘Worm Moon’

By Maddie Levine
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keep your eyes to the sky Friday night, because according to the Farmer’s Almanac, a Full Worm Moon is here. Don’t worry, worms won’t be falling from the sky, and to be quite honest, they have nothing to do with this peculiar name for a lunar...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

An Earthlike planet may be orbiting in a dead star's 'habitable zone'

Planetary debris, including some objects the size of moons, may hint at a rocky exoplanet within the habitable zone of a stellar zombie, a new study suggests. The star in question is a white dwarf called WD1054–226, a cooling remnant of a star that exhausted all fuel at its core. If an exoplanet is confirmed in the system, it would be a breakthrough for white dwarf science, the researchers noted in a statement. Only one other planet has been discovered to date orbiting a white dwarf. That planet, however, is a gas giant, a planet similar to Jupiter, and not near the habitable zone (usually defined as where liquid water may exist on the surface of a rocky planet).
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

Watch: Why can we see the Moon during the day?

(Inside Science) -- Night is traditionally the moon's time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn't compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up -- that's because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worm Moon#Worms#Full Moon
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

See the moon align with Venus and Mars in Sunday's morning sky

Bright Venus, red Mars and the crescent moon are all lining up for a sky show early in the morning Sunday (Feb. 27). If you're up and available after 4 a.m. local time, be sure to head outside and look to the southeast. By the time the sun rises in New York City at 6:14 a.m., for example, the three worlds will be 19 degrees above the horizon and well visible above many buildings and ground obstacles.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy