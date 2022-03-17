Look Up: Last Chance to see the ‘Worm Moon’

(Inside Science) -- Night is traditionally the moon's time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn't compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up -- that's because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO