WVSP to hold DUI checkpoint in Beaver
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced they will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Beaver area on March 18, 2022.
The sobriety checkpoint will be along Route 19 near the Airport Road intersection. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs
