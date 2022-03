ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV) -- Adam Wainwright did the only thing that matters for a veteran starting pitcher at this point in the spring: He got his work in. Wainwright allowed a run on two hits in two innings of work in his Grapefruit League debut on Friday at Roger Dean Stadium. The 40-year-old entering his 18th year with the Cardinals threw 29 pitches, staying in the strike zone with 23 of them as he eased his way into yet another season in a familiar place.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO