Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report Four COVID-19 Related Deaths

 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of four COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included two males and two females in ages ranging in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. Comorbidities included: Diabetes, Chronic kidney disease, Heart disease, Heart transplant, Hypothyroidism, Hypertension, and Renal transplant. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

