ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

North Country officials pleased Canada is dropping testing requirements

By Kelly O'Brien
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country officials call Canada’s dropping of COVID testing requirements at the U.S. border a step in the right direction. As of April 1, Canada will no longer require a...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country#Canada#Antigen Test#Wcax#Covid#Canadian#D Chateaugay Lake#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Switchblade drones US sending to Ukraine may be 'game changers'

The U.S. has started to send Ukraine Switchblade drones, which one military expert told Fox News Digital could prove a "game-changer" in the defense against Russia’s invasion. "My understanding of this new drone is that it’s not a traditional drone – what some call a ‘loitering weapon,’" said Pete...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian refugees arrive at visa centre to be told they must travel 170 miles to complete application

Ukrainian refugees have attended a UK visa centre in Poland to submit an application to join relatives in the UK, only to be told that they must travel 170 miles across the country in order to complete the process.Ministers have been accused of sending refugees “from pillar to post” after it emerged that people arriving at a visa centre in Rzeszów, Poland, to apply under the UK’s family migration route are being told to go to another centre in Warsaw, a four-hour journey, to obtain their visa.British residents who have travelled to Poland to help their elderly mothers who have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine

DHAKA/LONDON (Reuters) - State-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corp is seeking $22.4 million from its insurer for a cargo ship hit by a missile in March, government officials with knowledge of the talks said, in the first major marine insurance claim from the conflict in Ukraine. The UN’s shipping agency said last...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Thousands of Donations for Ukraine Fill Shipping Container

Thousands of donations for Ukraine have filled up a shipping container being repurposed by the CEO of Moto Leader Global. Lukasz Dziewulski, CEO of Moto Leader GLobal, is from Poland and has almost a dozen Ukraine refugees staying at his home there now. It was important for Dziewulski to help those in Ukraine, so he has even taken a shipping container to use for donations.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy