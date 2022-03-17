ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken joins Biden in calling Russian attacks 'war crimes'

By Myah Ward
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0embLy_0eiMPZSd00


Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday became the third Biden administration official to designate Russia’s attacks in Ukraine as “war crimes.”

His remarks followed President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday. United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, too, called the Russian assaults war crimes last week, as world leaders ramp up calls to hold Putin accountable for the devastation in Ukraine, where almost 700 women, men and children have been killed. These death tolls are likely higher.

“Yesterday, President Biden said that, in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree,” Blinken said on Thursday. “Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise.”



As the war intensifies and journalists report stories about the brutalities inside Ukraine — from dead pregnant women to ravaged hospitals — there’s been a notable shift in the Biden administration’s rhetoric even since last week. The change in word choice also comes as Blinken confirmed the death of an American citizen in Ukraine on Thursday.

On March 10, while in Poland, Vice President Kamala Harris said Russia had committed “atrocities” and that the country should be investigated for war crimes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned that day on Harris’ comments, with one reporter asking why the administration wasn’t directly labeling Russia’s attacks, particularly the bombing of a maternity hospital, as war crimes.

“Well, first, let me say: The bombing of a maternity hospital is horrific. It’s barbaric. I don’t think anybody who saw that could not have been emotionally, deeply impacted,” Psaki said last week.

The White House press secretary explained Harris’ stopping point by referencing the State Department’s legal assessment of what’s happening in Ukraine. She said this review would help the administration make a “formal conclusion.”

“Obviously, if Russia is intentionally targeting civilians, that would be a war crime. But we need to go through the legal assessment and review in order to make a formal conclusion,” Psaki said.

But Biden and Blinken went further this week, as the administration toggles the difficult line between condemning the visible attacks on Ukrainians, while also adhering to the legal process of labeling something as a war crime. Psaki said both men were “speaking from the heart,” while again directing reporters to the ongoing State Department review. White House aides also told POLITICO that Biden on Wednesday had not planned to declare Putin a war criminal.

She said the evidence collected by the U.S. would be provided to international bodies with the ability to prosecute war crimes. Psaki did not specify which international organizations the U.S. would be sharing information with.

Russia is already at the center of multiple investigations opened in recent weeks, including a probe by the U.N., which announced it would open a commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses. The International Criminal Court also launched an investigation on March 2, after dozens of member states called for it to take action. The U.S. is not a member of the ICC and has long had a complicated relationship with the court, though the Biden administration is reviewing its policy on the ICC, Foreign Policy reported .

“It’s a legal process, where they review all of the evidence and then they provide that evidence and data and information to the international bodies that oversee the investigations,” Psaki said, adding that it’s unclear how long the State Department would take to complete its review. “A legal process internally in the State Department? It can take some time.”

Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Russian World#State#United Nations#Russians#American#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden battles Putin in Ukraine — and Trump's GOP in America

Early Thursday Moscow time, Russian President Vladimir Putin began what could become the biggest ground conflict in Europe since World War II. With sirens sounding in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and reports of explosions in multiple cities, it’s more important than ever to put politics aside here at home and present a unified front abroad. Yet while some leading Republicans have rightly put country over party, too many, led by the former president (and the party’s current leader), are trying to use this moment to score cheap political points by siding with our adversaries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
11K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy