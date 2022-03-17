ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 21:32:00 Expires: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Volusia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREVARD AND SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 1015 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haulover Canal, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Titusville, Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims and Playalinda Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Union and southeastern Columbia Counties, Webster, northwestern Union, Claiborne, northwestern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and northwestern Lincoln Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 9 miles southwest of Minden, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bossier City, Minden, Homer, Junction City, Haughton, Haynesville, Bernice, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Atlanta, Cooley, Evergreen, Athens and Lisbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:53:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A new northwest swell (320 degrees) will build this morning and peak during the day today then gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet along exposed north facing shores. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along exposed west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North County Airport, or near Palm Beach Gardens, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Tornado Warning for southwest Jefferson County has been issued.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Late Sunday Afternoon through Early Monday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing late Sunday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset Sunday. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy Sunday night. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Saginaw Valley and northern Thumb this morning. * Air temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern St. Tammany and southeastern Washington Parishes, Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 800 AM CDT At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bogalusa to near Picayune to Slidell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Long Beach, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Kiln, Pearlington, Lyman, Crossroads, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier and Mcneil. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 12 between mile markers 80 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued tonight at 7 pm CDT. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor over bank flooding continues in areas south of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling. - Flood stage is 20 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 20.7 Mon 8 am CDT 19.2 17.4 15.8
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Andalusia, Brantley, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Beck, Loango, Rhump, Carolina, Cohassett, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Melrose, Paul, Rawls, Straughn, Boston and Sanford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Simpson; Warren Patchy Dense Fog Fog has formed early this morning and has become dense in spots. This has been especially true around the Bowling Green area as local web cameras and driver reports on I-65 show pockets of dense fog. If driving early this morning, take the necessary precautions by slowing down and using low beam headlights as visibility can change suddenly change over a short distance.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Coastal Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Colorado, Wharton, southeastern Austin, northeastern Jackson, northwestern Galveston, Fort Bend, southeastern Montgomery, northwestern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers, northern Matagorda, southern Liberty and Harris Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dayton to near Greatwood to 6 miles southeast of Speaks. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Bush Intercontinental Airport reported a wind gust of 44 mph at 1204 CDT. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Richmond, El Campo, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Wharton and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

