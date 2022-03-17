Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
