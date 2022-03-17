ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Volusia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREVARD AND SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 1015 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haulover Canal, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Titusville, Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims and Playalinda Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Union and southeastern Columbia Counties, Webster, northwestern Union, Claiborne, northwestern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and northwestern Lincoln Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 9 miles southwest of Minden, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bossier City, Minden, Homer, Junction City, Haughton, Haynesville, Bernice, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Atlanta, Cooley, Evergreen, Athens and Lisbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern St. Tammany and southeastern Washington Parishes, Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 800 AM CDT At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bogalusa to near Picayune to Slidell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Long Beach, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Kiln, Pearlington, Lyman, Crossroads, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier and Mcneil. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 12 between mile markers 80 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Late Sunday Afternoon through Early Monday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing late Sunday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset Sunday. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy Sunday night. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Airport observations show that visibility has fallen to as low as half a mile in some spots along the South Carolina Pee Dee region and the North Carolina coastal plain. Patchy dense fog is likely to continue through the mid-morning hours. Visibility may fall to one-quarter mile at times. For now, a Dense Fog Advisory is not necessary, as visibilities are not quite low enough to require it. If dense fog is encountered while driving, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles for safety.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North County Airport, or near Palm Beach Gardens, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade, south central Hendry and southern Broward Counties through 715 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hendry Correctional to near Big Cypress National Preserve to near Loop Road Ee Center. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Loop Road Ee Center, Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dade-Collier Training Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 04/11/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:53:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A new northwest swell (320 degrees) will build this morning and peak during the day today then gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet along exposed north facing shores. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along exposed west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, Mathews, Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; Mathews; Newport News; Northampton; Suffolk; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Tornado Warning for southwest Jefferson County has been issued.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne DENSE FOG SLOWLY DISSIPATING Dense fog persists this morning, especially northeast of Lake Erie across portions of the Niagara Frontier and also just inland to the south of Lake Ontario toward the northern Finger Lakes. The fog will slowly diminish late this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. Use caution if traveling and be sure to use the low beam setting on your headlights.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON .A band of snow will impact parts of central and northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. Areas of Lincoln and Marathon to Door County will likely be the most impacted. The heaviest snow should fall through mid-afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

