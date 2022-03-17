ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Gov. Kelly fills District Court vacancy

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c77U3_0eiMMvDm00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrea Purvis of Abilene to the 6th Judicial District vacancy that was left by the retirement of Judge Terri Johnson.

Purvis has been the Dickinson County Attorney since she was elected in 2017, where she manages the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases.

“Andrea will bring strong legal experience and knowledge to the 6 th Judicial District,” Kelly said. “Her commitment to public service and dedication to the judicial system will serve the community well.”

Governor continues bid to ‘Axe the Food Tax’

Prior to her election in 2017, she was an assistant county attorney for Dickinson County. In addition, she worked for the State Board of Indigent Defense Services from 2009 to 2012.

A graduate of Washburn University, Purvis is a member of the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association and the Dickinson County Bar Association.

“I have spent my legal career applying the rule of law to make decisions that might not be popular but are impartial and fair,” Purvis said. “I will continue to treat all people fairly and respectfully who may come before me as I preside from the bench.”

District court judges in the 6th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission.

