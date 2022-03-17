NAS Jax lieutenant sentenced to 4 years in prison for lying to the FBI

"Are you the defendant?" A Black law student in Rhode Island said a deputy mistook her for a defendant when she tried to enter a courtroom with several attorneys. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy Lieutenant who was stationed at NAS Jacksonville, lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and conspired to violate firearms law has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Action News Jax first told you in 2019 when Fan Yang, 37, was under investigation for illegally helping a Chinese national get guns.

Video from Sky Action News Jax showed the raid on Yang’s San Jose home. Yang also had 3 co-defendants, including his wife, 36-year-old Yang Yang. Here is how they pleaded and what they were sentenced to:

On November 2, 2020, Ge Songtao pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit false export information through the federal government’s Automated Export System and to export special forces maritime raiding craft and engines to China fraudulently, and attempting to export that equipment fraudulently, in violation of U.S. law. On July 14, 2021, he was sentenced to three years and six months years in federal prison.

On September 15, 2020, Yang Yang pleaded guilty to the same two charges to which Songtao had pleaded guilty, and on December 9, 2020, was sentenced to time-served, or the equivalent of approximately 14 months’ imprisonment.

On August 13, 2020, co-defendant Zheng Yan pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit false export information and to export the raiding craft and engines fraudulently, in violation of U.S. law, and on March 31, 2021, was sentenced to a time-served sentence or the equivalent of approximately 6 months’ imprisonment and 11 months’ home-detention.

Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division, released the following statement about Yang’s sentencing:

“Lt. Fan Yang swore an oath to protect this country, but instead he posed a significant risk to U.S. national security when he failed to report his contact with the head of a Chinese Defense Contracting firm. This act was even more egregious considering Lt. Yang’s Top Secret security clearance and active duty status as an officer in the U.S. Navy. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to use our full investigative capabilities to investigate, expose, and prevent further threats to U.S. national security posed by foreign competitors and adversaries.”

