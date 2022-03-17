12 Most Extravagant Dog Expenses We’ve Ever Heard Of

Many people treat their dogs like a part of the family, but sometimes extravagant dog expenses can go too far. When you spend more on your pup’s clothes than you do on your own, you might be spoiling your pooch a little too much. But, we know dogs are so cute that it’s sometimes hard to resist giving them the very best — no matter how ridiculous.

In anticipation of National Puppy Day 2022 on March 23, here are the most luxurious items we’ve seen that take pampering your pooch to a new level.

Personalized Leather Poop Bag Holder



Price: $173

For the dog whose poop doesn’t stink, here is the perfect poop bag holder. Get your best friend’s name sewn into this genuine leather holder made with the sole purpose of shrouding waste bags. It comes in a wide array of different colors, even though your dog can only see two.

Zebra Dog Coat



Price: $320

Animal print is in right now, and you don’t want your animal to be left out of the trend. Dress him or her up in this handmade couture dog coat. This coat is said to have a body heat reflective interior, so it’s as functional as it is fashionable.

Porsha Dog Carrier



Price: $432

For the tiny dog that can’t go anywhere without making a dramatic entrance, meet the cream-colored Porsha dog carrier. This designer carrier includes a front pocket where your dog can stow away all his or her jewels. This carrier lets your pup tell a real wags to riches story.

Pet Dry House Dog Bed



Price: $450

If you’re not a luxurious pet owner, you might not be totally sure what a dry house/dog bed is. It’s basically a beauty salon for your dog. This apparatus can be used as a regular dog house with a bed inside, but it can be transformed for your dog’s primping needs. Once you connect a hair dryer to the house’s hookup, you can give your dog a blowout while they remain in maximum comfort. The house is made to drown out the noise for your pup’s ears, too. There’s also a sensor that keeps your baby from getting too hot.

No-Zip Expedition Pet Stroller



Price: $520

The most posh pooches should never have to use their four legs to travel. Chauffeur them around in this exquisite stroller made just for dogs. This stroller boasts no zippers, making encasing your dog in this chic vehicle easier than ever.

Arctic Throw Dog Blanket



Price: $564

This cozy throw is marketed just for dogs. However, at that price, we’re pretty sure you can get a few uses out of it as well.

Versace Barocco Dog Bed



Price: $1,350



You shouldn’t be the only one in your house sporting Versace. Let your dog sleep in the lap of luxury in this designer bed.

The Wedding Dog Dress



Price: $1,549

Every female dog dreams of her wedding day, right? Spare no expense for your precious little girl’s upcoming nuptials with this gorgeous white gown with detailed beading. This dress can also be used to match her human’s bridal gown, but we wouldn’t recommend it, as she might steal the show.

Urban Modern Cucciolo Dog Bed



Price: $1,678

We’re kind of jealous of all the doggies that get to sleep on this designer bed. This couch/bed that costs more than most humans spend on a bed is made with high-quality foam and virgin polyester fiberfill to provide orthopedic support for the aging doggo.

Modern Dog House Mid Century Eichler Ranch



Price: $3,750

You don’t get to be the only one complaining about housing prices anymore. Introduce your dog to the real estate market with this handmade mid-century ranch home. The “Eichler Ranch” comes with a big screen always playing “squirrel,” a custom planter box, a sun deck, and probably a few other things your human house doesn’t even have.

Michel’s Vip Parfums



Price: $4,000

Sick of that dog smell your pup insists on carrying around? Get rid of it forever with $4,000 dog perfume. This scent is described as unisex with notes of mandarin blossom and pink grapefruit. However, before you get your wallet out, not just any dog can get their paws on this. You have to be invited to purchase, hence the “VIP” name.

Amour, Amour Dog Collar



Price: $3.2 Million

You think you really love your dog, eh? Prove it with this multimillion-dollar 52-carat dog collar. This doggie ice is the most expensive dog collar in the word. Adorned with 1,600 handset diamonds, it has won the crowning achievement of being the most extravagant dog expense we’ve ever heard of.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Most Extravagant Dog Expenses We've Ever Heard Of