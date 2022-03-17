ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

12 Most Extravagant Dog Expenses We’ve Ever Heard Of

By Sam DiSalvo
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbtmP_0eiMLDrN00

Many people treat their dogs like a part of the family, but sometimes extravagant dog expenses can go too far. When you spend more on your pup’s clothes than you do on your own, you might be spoiling your pooch a little too much. But, we know dogs are so cute that it’s sometimes hard to resist giving them the very best — no matter how ridiculous.

See: Affordable Alternatives to Overpriced Pet Products
Find: 8 Money-Saving Tips for Traveling With Pets

In anticipation of National Puppy Day 2022 on March 23, here are the most luxurious items we’ve seen that take pampering your pooch to a new level.

Personalized Leather Poop Bag Holder


Price: $173

For the dog whose poop doesn’t stink, here is the perfect poop bag holder. Get your best friend’s name sewn into this genuine leather holder made with the sole purpose of shrouding waste bags. It comes in a wide array of different colors, even though your dog can only see two.

Zebra Dog Coat


Price: $320

Animal print is in right now, and you don’t want your animal to be left out of the trend. Dress him or her up in this handmade couture dog coat. This coat is said to have a body heat reflective interior, so it’s as functional as it is fashionable.

Check Out: How To Puppy-Proof Your Home on a Budget

Porsha Dog Carrier


Price: $432

For the tiny dog that can’t go anywhere without making a dramatic entrance, meet the cream-colored Porsha dog carrier. This designer carrier includes a front pocket where your dog can stow away all his or her jewels. This carrier lets your pup tell a real wags to riches story.

Pet Dry House Dog Bed


Price: $450

If you’re not a luxurious pet owner, you might not be totally sure what a dry house/dog bed is. It’s basically a beauty salon for your dog. This apparatus can be used as a regular dog house with a bed inside, but it can be transformed for your dog’s primping needs. Once you connect a hair dryer to the house’s hookup, you can give your dog a blowout while they remain in maximum comfort. The house is made to drown out the noise for your pup’s ears, too. There’s also a sensor that keeps your baby from getting too hot.

No-Zip Expedition Pet Stroller


Price: $520

The most posh pooches should never have to use their four legs to travel. Chauffeur them around in this exquisite stroller made just for dogs. This stroller boasts no zippers, making encasing your dog in this chic vehicle easier than ever.

No Surprise Here: Most Americans Spend More on Their Pets Than Themselves Each Year

Arctic Throw Dog Blanket


Price: $564

This cozy throw is marketed just for dogs. However, at that price, we’re pretty sure you can get a few uses out of it as well.

Versace Barocco Dog Bed


Price: $1,350


You shouldn’t be the only one in your house sporting Versace. Let your dog sleep in the lap of luxury in this designer bed.

The Wedding Dog Dress


Price: $1,549

Every female dog dreams of her wedding day, right? Spare no expense for your precious little girl’s upcoming nuptials with this gorgeous white gown with detailed beading. This dress can also be used to match her human’s bridal gown, but we wouldn’t recommend it, as she might steal the show.

Urban Modern Cucciolo Dog Bed


Price: $1,678

We’re kind of jealous of all the doggies that get to sleep on this designer bed. This couch/bed that costs more than most humans spend on a bed is made with high-quality foam and virgin polyester fiberfill to provide orthopedic support for the aging doggo.

Consider: Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Modern Dog House Mid Century Eichler Ranch


Price: $3,750

You don’t get to be the only one complaining about housing prices anymore. Introduce your dog to the real estate market with this handmade mid-century ranch home. The “Eichler Ranch” comes with a big screen always playing “squirrel,” a custom planter box, a sun deck, and probably a few other things your human house doesn’t even have.

Michel’s Vip Parfums


Price: $4,000

Sick of that dog smell your pup insists on carrying around? Get rid of it forever with $4,000 dog perfume. This scent is described as unisex with notes of mandarin blossom and pink grapefruit. However, before you get your wallet out, not just any dog can get their paws on this. You have to be invited to purchase, hence the “VIP” name.

Amour, Amour Dog Collar


Price: $3.2 Million

You think you really love your dog, eh? Prove it with this multimillion-dollar 52-carat dog collar. This doggie ice is the most expensive dog collar in the word. Adorned with 1,600 handset diamonds, it has won the crowning achievement of being the most extravagant dog expense we’ve ever heard of.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Most Extravagant Dog Expenses We’ve Ever Heard Of

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Do Dogs Understand Kisses?

Planting your lips on someone is associated with affection among humans—but do dogs understand kisses? Should you really peck your pup? Newsweek asked the experts.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Collar#That Dog#Dog Coat#Personalized Leather Poop
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog (Here’s Why)

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
DogTime

5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow

When you live in an apartment, finding the right pup for you can be a challenge. Here are five small, calm dog breeds perfect for apartment living. The post 5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
Gillian Sisley

Groomer Refuses to Give Dog Back to Pregnant Woman

They say that dogs are a man's best friend, and that these four-legged creatures make for the best pets. Dogs are known for being fiercely loyal, and throughout the pandemic there was a boom in dog adoptions and purchases. And with an increase in dog adoptions, dog thefts also went up.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
114K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy