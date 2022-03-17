Bealls Florida Credit Card Review: Rewards for Members

Pros

10% off on certain days

Free shipping for orders over $89

$5 in reward for 200 points

Birthday bonuses for cardholders

Con

Bealls stores card only

About Bealls Florida Credit Card

The Bealls Florida credit card is meant for regular Bealls shoppers. Cardholders get discounts and score points that are worth money. When it comes to features, Bealls Florida credit card is comparable to the Bealls Outlet credit card.

Unlike many other credit cards , the Bealls Florida credit card can be used only at Bealls stores. While it can earn you discounts and cash back at Bealls, that is essentially the card’s only functionality.

Features

Cash Back

Cardholders enrolled in the MORE Rewards program can earn 2X rewards on purchases made in store and online; $100 spent nets a $5 reward.

Members also can save on store purchases on certain days of the week: 10% Mondays at Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet and Home Centric; 10% Tuesday at Bealls Stores.

Members also get 15% off on purchases, in store or online, made on a chosen day in their birthday month.

Free Shipping

Cardholders can get free shipping on orders over $89 or free shipping to a store for eligible orders over $35. Alaska and Hawaii shipments cost an extra $30, regardless of purchase total.

Security

Since Bealls credit cards can be used only at Bealls stores, privacy is not a major concern. Moreover, you need credit score of just 580 to qualify for the Bealls Florida credit card, because it is only a department-store card.

Bill Payment

Bealls credit card holders can make their payments through different methods:

Online

Mail

Comenity EasyPay

How Does Bealls Florida Credit Card Differ From Other Cards?

The Bealls Florida credit card is not the only card the store offers. The Bealls Outlet Credit Card gives MORE Rewards cardholders 2X points (two points per $1). They can save 10% at stores the day the card is opened, and the 15% birthday discount also applies.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card

A good alternative to the Bealls credit card for cash back rewards is the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards credit card. Users get 1.5% cash back on all purchases. On top of that, there is no APR on balance transfers or purchases for the first 15 months.

After that, the APR ranges from 14.99% to 24.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. Like the Bealls Florida credit card, the Capital One card has no annual fee. However, it requires you to have an excellent credit score, which may be a limiting factor in qualifying for this card.

How to Apply

You can apply for the Bealls credit card at the store’s website. Since it is just a department store card, you do not need an excellent credit score. However, it helps to have a score of 580 or above.

If you do not qualify for the Bealls Florida credit card, it means your credit score is “very poor,” according to the FICO scale. In that case, you should opt for credit card repair or get a secured credit card .

Good to Know Bealls Holding Corp. used to be an American department store chain owned by Stage Stores Inc. In May 2020, the company announced it had filed for bankruptcy and started liquidating locations soon after.

Who Is It Best For?

The Bealls Florida credit card is ideal for people who frequently shop at Bealls stores.

The credit card is not suitable for people who want a card for many uses, such as dining, traveling and shopping.

If you want all these additional benefits, you should opt for a low-cost, unsecured credit card or a secured credit card that allows you to upgrade to an unsecured credit card after a few months of consistent payments.

Final Take

Bealls Florida credit card is not like conventional credit cards you get from banks. It is a department store credit card that earns you rewards on in-store purchases. If you need a credit card for Bealls purchases, the Bealls Florida credit card is an ideal pick.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Bealls Florida Credit Card Review: Rewards for Members