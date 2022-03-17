ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton's Premier League match against Newcastle is called to a halt after a protesting supporter wearing a 'just stop oil' t-shirt ties themselves to a goalpost at Goodison Park - forcing stewards to free him with bolt cutters

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Everton's Premier League match against Newcastle was brought to a surprise halt after a supporter tied themselves to one of the goalposts at Goodison Park.

Play in the early stages of the second half was stopped due to a fan racing on to the pitch from the stands and managing to fasten themselves securely to the upright.

The eyebrow-raising incident appeared to have been a protest, with the individual sporting an orange t-shirt emblazoned with the words 'just stop oil'.

After a delay of almost seven minutes, the struggling fan was finally prised away from the post and escorted off the field by police offers and stewards.

Worryingly, the supporter was able to connect a zip tie around his neck.

With initial attempts to free him proving unsuccessful, a large pair of bolt cutters were fetched. However, even the heavy tools failed to break through the material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJBmz_0eiMLADC00
A protester brought Everton's game against Newcastle to a halt after tying himself to a post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKgTd_0eiMLADC00
Stewards and security staff struggled to free him, with a cable tie fastened tightly on his neck

Eventually, the stewards cut the tie, before another pitch invader was able to climb out from the stand and angrily remonstrate with the protestor.

Both sets of players watched on with bemusement while safety officers made their way over to end the display, which took place around the goal mouth.

When the man was freed, he dropped to his knees in a further display of defiance.

A Twitter account named Just Stop Oil has claimed responsibility for the stunt.

They wrote: 'Today, a young supporter of Just Stop Oil ran onto the pitch during the Everton vs Newcastle game to draw attention to the group's demand that the Government must end all new fossil fuel supply projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x39xM_0eiMLADC00
A large pair of bolt cutters were brought out, with the supporter freed almost seven minutes on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzxDM_0eiMLADC00
Both sets of players watched on with bemusement during the attempts to prise the fan away

'Louis, 21, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play'.

At the time of the incursion, the game was goalless.

Yesterday, a different male wearing a similar top attempted to attach himself to one of the posts during Arsenal's clash against Liverpool at the Emirates.

On that occasion, the ground staff were able to prevent the incident from escalating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnqNd_0eiMLADC00
Eventually, the long-haired man was freed and escorted off the field, allowing play to resume
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2xSJ_0eiMLADC00
The tie the fan used to attach himself to the goal post on one side of the pitch is pictured above

