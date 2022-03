Dragon Ball Super has reached a new phase of the Granolah the Survivor arc as Goku is now the only one left to fight against Gas, so what could his plan for victory actually be? As we have seen through the course of the arc thus far, Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta have been totally exhausted after fighting not only one godly strength being with Granolah, but even more so in the fight against Gas. As the Heeter continues to demonstrate just how strong he's become following the successful Dragon Ball wish, Goku now needs to come up with some kind of plan to actually get a win here.

