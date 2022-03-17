MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Mexico man was arrested after he was pulled over Wednesday night and then drove off from an officer before he crashed.

A Mexico Public Safety Department officer stopped Christopher Welch, 33, who was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of Muldrow just after 11 p.m.

In a release, Welch attempted to drive away after speaking with an officer. Welch drove north on Muldrow for about a block, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking a stop sign. His vehicle then crossed Muldrow and struck some landscaping and a decorative fence.

Mexico Public Safety Department arrested Welch and took him to the Audrain County Jail.

Welch has not been formally charged according to online court records.

The post Chase ends in Mexico after driver crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .