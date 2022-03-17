ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Chase ends in Mexico after driver crashes

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42STkt_0eiMKAOF00

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Mexico man was arrested after he was pulled over Wednesday night and then drove off from an officer before he crashed.

A Mexico Public Safety Department officer stopped Christopher Welch, 33, who was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of Muldrow just after 11 p.m.

In a release, Welch attempted to drive away after speaking with an officer. Welch drove north on Muldrow for about a block, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking a stop sign. His vehicle then crossed Muldrow and struck some landscaping and a decorative fence.

Mexico Public Safety Department arrested Welch and took him to the Audrain County Jail.

Welch has not been formally charged according to online court records.

The post Chase ends in Mexico after driver crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Alert issued for missing Missouri man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chillicothe Police Department issued a silver advisory for a missing man that was last seen on Friday night. 81-year-old, Stanley Depee was last seen in the 1400 block of Clay St. in Chillicothe at 7:30 p.m. Depee is 5'9", approximately 160 lbs. and The post Silver Alert issued for missing Missouri man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University police make arrest after shots were fired near Women’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri Police Department has arrested Derrick Sleet, 39, of Columbia, in connection to an incident that occurred Saturday morning. MUPD had received a report around 6:45 a.m. Saturday that an individual was leaving the Women's Hospital parking lot on Keene St. when Sleet shot at the vehicle. The individual kept The post University police make arrest after shots were fired near Women’s Hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, MO
Mexico, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of trying to hit Fulton police car arrested after chase

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Fulton Police Department said it arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday morning. According to a news release, officers on patrol tried to make contact with two vehicles parked at the Morgan Soccer Complex shortly before 3 a.m. Police said both vehicles started to drive The post Man accused of trying to hit Fulton police car arrested after chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tebbetts man hurt after crash on Highway 94 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tebbetts, Missouri man was hurt Tuesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 94 in Callaway County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at County Road 4015. Bruce I. West, 69, was driving a pickup truck westbound when he rear-ended another pickup truck making a left turn, according to the Missouri The post Tebbetts man hurt after crash on Highway 94 in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men are facing multiple charges after a chase in Callaway County ends in Jefferson City on Monday afternoon. Myron Mahaney and Malik Miller were reportedly in a Nissan Rogue on Highway 54 in Callaway County when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper clocked the Rogue's speed at a 95 in The post Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest man after Jefferson City chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Mexico, Missouri man on Monday afternoon following a chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash. Myron S. Mahaney, 22, was arrested by troopers just after 2:05 p.m. for several crimes, including two counts of armed criminal action and second-degree drug trafficking, according to the The post Troopers arrest man after Jefferson City chase ends in multi-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy