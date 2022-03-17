DUI checkpoint on Route 60 in Greenbrier County

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) – On Friday, West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on US Route 60 in Greenbrier County.

The checkpoint will be on Route 60 in the Caldwell area of Greenbrier County on Friday, March 18, 2022. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday.

The purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired driving, and to educate the public about the danger of driving under the influence.

