ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Some Meals on Wheels programs worry high fuel prices could drive volunteers out

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Meals on Wheels programs in Maine are concerned they'll lose volunteer drivers due to high fuel prices. Chris Beaulieu, director of nutrition services at the Aroostook Agency on Aging, says some volunteers have already left. "It's putting a lot of strain on our...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to gas prices increasing around the country, businesses are being impacted drastically. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Izzie Sadler, the Executive Director of the SOWEGA on Aging, to talk about how it’s affecting their Meals on Wheels program. “Obviously the rise in...
ALBANY, GA
KLTV

East Texas nonprofit hopes volunteers aren’t affected by high fuel prices

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With gas prices rising to historic levels, nonprofits are also feeling the pinch. Patty Armond is the service center director at Longview Community Ministries, which delivers meals to people. She says the rising prices for gas affects people by taking money away from food, rent, and utilities.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Meals on Wheels reels from spiking gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With gas prices on the rise across the country and hitting record highs in Louisiana, Meals on Wheels is feeling the impact in Shreveport. “Gas prices are affecting us the same as anyone else,” said Executive Director Monica Wright. “Whether they are business or personal, we have seen a significant increase this month.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Society
WTOL 11

Mobile Meals volunteers taking high gas prices in stride

TOLEDO, Ohio — Driving is a big part of a local non-profit's day. Mobile Meals gets food to 500 people in our community who are homebound. The social-services agency relies on volunteers to make those deliveries. Thankfully, at the start of the pandemic, Mobile Meals reduced deliveries to twice...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gas Prices#Meals On Wheels#Area Agencies On Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS 46

Meals on Wheels ATL creates waitlist for seniors as gas, food prices rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A nonprofit organization known for helping others is asking for a little help of its own. Sky-high gas prices, food inflation, and a surge in demand are the latest obstacles for Meals on Wheels Atlanta, according to the nonprofit’s CEO, Charlene Crusoe-Ingram. “We have definitely...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Help Foster Youth at United Way's Women United Luncheon

Listen: Dr. Dawnté Early, president and CEO, United Way California Capital Region. Tickets on sale for United Way’s 20th Annual Women United Luncheon. United Way California Capital Region’s Women United action group is inviting community members to its 20th anniversary luncheon on March 25 from 11am-1pm at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento, where influential professional women from across the state will gather to raise awareness and funds to support local foster youth. The event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, will celebrate the power of women working together to prepare local foster youth for adulthood and will include stories of youth whose lives have been changed over the past 20 years. The event will include lunch, presentations by local foster youth who participated in a writing partnership with nonprofit 916 Ink called “Find Your Voice,” and information about how to get involved. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit United Way California Capital Region’s programs for foster youth. Ticket sales end on March 4: YourLocalUnitedWay.org/WU2022.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy