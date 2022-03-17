ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

CHANNEL SIZING

las-cruces.org
 2 days ago

Cardio based water channel walking...

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
SELF

The Best Yoga Accessories for Stretching, Resting, and Deepening Your Practice

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve been practicing yoga at home with just your yoga mat and nothing else, adding a couple yoga accessories or props to the mix could level up your flow in ways you wouldn’t expect. Maybe a block under your knees makes seated forward fold feel more accessible; or perhaps laying a silky eye pillow over your face during savasana helps you relax. Whether you’re a yoga expert or just beginning to try yoga, yoga accessories can be game-changing. If you’re looking to make your practice more challenging, cultivate proper alignment, or just feel more comfortable during yoga class (whether in-person or via a yoga YouTube channel), the right prop can get you closer to your goal.
WORKOUTS
Daily Californian

How to channel spring energy

I always associate the return of spring with the 2005 film “Pride & Prejudice,” adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. As I sit here listening to a playlist inspired by the relationship between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, I grow eager for spring. The not too hot, not too cold weather is something I’m especially excited about. There are many ways for us to channel spring energy — from Sunday morning picnics to watching our surroundings bloom.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

4 Hip Thrust Exercises to Strengthen Your Glutes and Enhance Your Stability

You may be practicing squats at the gym, but there’s a better way to strengthen your hip extensor muscles, like your glutes. Enter: the hip thrust exercise. According to research, a strength training program complete with hip thrusts is more effective at increasing sprint time, compared to a program featuring squats.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Channel#Sizing
NBC4 Columbus

Nutrition plans for reversing type two diabetes

Sponsored content by Dr. Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic. When someone is diagnosed with type two diabetes, they often assume they’ll be managing it the rest of their lives. With Dr. Fit For Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic, they show us that its simply not true! In fact, you can actually reverse the condition with a custom nutrition program and they prove how it works.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Workout You Should Do When You’re Short On Time–It Works Your Whole Body

Exercising regularly benefits your energy levels, physical endurance, and mental health. But, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to find time to get active, especially when it comes to a workout that targets your whole body. Workouts don’t have to be time consuming to work your whole body and show real results. As a matter of fact, working out for too long could hurt more than it helps. “One hour, 4-6 days per week is ideal—having days in there to rest is crucial so that your nervous system has time to heal. If you work out past the hour mark you can get diminishing returns, keeping it under an hour is actually better for seeing lasting results.” Says Jason Kozma, a certified fitness trainer. Kozma and Denise Cervantes, a sports performance and fitness specialist, shared with us what exercises you should be doing to work out your whole body when you’re pressed on time.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Fstoppers

Last lights on the icebergs channel

After work on the glacier I took my pack and started heading towards the forest, as the light was not promising. I walked upstream following the Matacaballo river for a few hours, and then I decided to head back to basecamp. On the way back I noticed the sky clearing out on the west, and saw some potential, so I decided to head towards a viewpoint of the Icebergs Channel i had found a while ago with a friend. It seems to have been a wise decision, as the colours got beautiful and the quality and softness of the light made for a tranquil and calm image. Got back to basecamp at night, without a headlight and through the forest. Of course I ate the ground a few times onn the descent...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
KRQE News 13

Best full-size headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A full-size headboard for your bed serves multiple purposes. It protects the wall at the head of the bed, it gives you something to prop your pillows against if you need to sit up in bed and it’s a decorative element that can easily become the focal point of the room. Headboards come in lots of styles and materials, so your ultimate choice will be determined by your personal taste. Barn Walls Real Wood Wall-Mounted Headboard is made of real wood and is available in different stains to match your bedroom style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
FitnessVolt.com

Do Squats Work Your Abs?

Squats are arguably one of the most productive exercises you can do. Entire workouts have been written around squats, and many coaches and lifters view them as essential. It doesn’t matter if you want to build muscle, get stronger, burn fat, or run faster and jump higher, squats will help you achieve your goals sooner. Squats are also a fundamental movement pattern that most people do many times each day and are, of course, the first lift contested in a powerlifting meet.
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

How to Calculate & Target Your Fat-Burning Heart Rate

Have you ever wondered what the "fat-burning zone" on a treadmill is all about? The idea behind a "fat-burning heart rate" is based on the fact that the body uses different energy stores depending on the intensity of a workout. In reality, weight loss and energy expenditure is a more complicated process.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy