ZUMBA GOLD

Only available home in Silver Maple. Great opportunity to move into this amenity rich, age qualified, sought after community. This extended and enhanced Ambassador model has been meticulously maintained and gently lived in. Approaching the professionally landscaped yard, you are immediately impressed with the stone front exterior on a lot that backs to a huge common area. Entering the home, you are welcomed by wood floors that pass the guest rooms and leads to a large open floor plan. A gas fireplace warms the great room and the gourmet kitchen is complete with upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.The master bed room en suite has a large walk-in closet for all your seasonal clothing. The laundry room is steps away from the master bed room to add to your convenience. Walk through to the oversized two car garage.. As if this wasn't enough, the home comes with a full unfinished basement with plumbing hook-ups for your potential expansions. Spend evenings on your deck enjoying the large unobstructed view. This house has it all. Add to that a community amenity package that offers everything you want in an active community. Do not let this opportunity pass you by This home checks all the boxes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO