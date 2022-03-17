ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Police investigating Thursday shots fired incident

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

City of Erie Police responded to a shots fired call on Lynn Street Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lynn Street around 1 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, three persons of interest were taken into custody. Lorah said, preliminarily, it appeared that a home was struck by gunfire.

Detectives with the Erie Police Department continue to investigate.

