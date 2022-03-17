Erie Police investigating Thursday shots fired incident
City of Erie Police responded to a shots fired call on Lynn Street Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lynn Street around 1 p.m.
According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, three persons of interest were taken into custody. Lorah said, preliminarily, it appeared that a home was struck by gunfire.
Detectives with the Erie Police Department continue to investigate.
