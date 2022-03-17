ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

14-year-old arrested after hitting student with chair in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iUK0_0eiMIVbq00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday morning for hitting another student from behind with a chair in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. inside of a classroom at Blue Ridge High School.

The incident was filmed on video inside of a classroom at the high school.

In the video, a boy student was sitting down at a desk. A girl student and the boy student were talking. The girl student says something to the boy student and then walks toward another desk.

The girl student pauses, picks up a red chair and hits the boy student in the back of the head.

The boy student gets up says something to the girl student and walks away.

Greenville County School District officials said school administration alerted law enforcement and handled the incident in accordance with the district’s behavior code.

The identity of the girl has not been released because of her age.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Deadly shooting on South Carolina lake ruled self-defense

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man will not be charged following a deadly shooting on a pontoon boat on a South Carolina lake, authorities said. The shooting, which happened Tuesday on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing No. 2, has been ruled self-defense, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Once deputies arrived on the […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies still search for Charleston woman missing for 10 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — It has been exactly one decade since Gayle McCaffrey disappeared from her West Ashley home and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. It was March 2012 when Gayle and her husband, Robert “Bob” McCaffrey, got into a heated argument. Bob left his wife and two young children and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina now able to carry out execution by firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) informed Attorney General Alan Wilson Friday that executions are now able to be carried out by firing squad as required by law, according to a news release. The law, which went into effect in May 2021, makes South Carolina’s primary method of execution the […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Marion man arrested for shooting at person after fight

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man has been arrested after police say he shot at another person after a physical fight escalated. On Tuesday, Shymire Reaves, 19, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun (2 counts), failure to stop on command of an officer, resisting arrest, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy