ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

• We said the UK’s debt payment to Iran that triggered the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “paid first as a UK credit to the US, and [then] transferred to the Saman Bank using the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement”. This method was considered but not used by the Foreign Office, which instead used the Bank of Oman as a conduit. Also, it is the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, not “Agreement” ( How release of two British-Iranians was won amid diplomatic deals, 17 March, p2).

• Other recently amended articles include:

The western elite is preventing us from going after the assets of Russia’s hyper-rich

German plan to tackle far right could strip 1,500 suspects of gun licences

Queen joins cultural boycott of Russia by withholding swords destined for Moscow

Persistence, struggle and self-belief against the odds

Immersive show turns Middlemarch into 1980s murder mystery

A hit, a writ: why music is the food of plagiarism lawsuits

John Herivel obituary

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

British citizen detained in Iran since 2016 is on her way home to U.K., lawmaker says

A British citizen detained in Iran for nearly six years was at the airport and beginning her journey back to the U.K., her local lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said Wednesday. “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, whose husband and supporters have campaigned tirelessly for her release since April 2016.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Russia#Plagiarism#Iran#Lawsuits#Uk#The Saman Bank#The Foreign Office#The Bank Of Oman#British Iranians#German#Middlemarch#Kings Place
Axios

Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals, arrived in the U.K. on Thursday, after being released from Iran following years in detention. Why it matters: Their release comes amid reports that an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close. Iranian state media said the...
POLITICS
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

199K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy