Corrections and clarifications

• We said the UK’s debt payment to Iran that triggered the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “paid first as a UK credit to the US, and [then] transferred to the Saman Bank using the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement”. This method was considered but not used by the Foreign Office, which instead used the Bank of Oman as a conduit. Also, it is the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, not “Agreement” ( How release of two British-Iranians was won amid diplomatic deals, 17 March, p2).

• Other recently amended articles include:

The western elite is preventing us from going after the assets of Russia’s hyper-rich

German plan to tackle far right could strip 1,500 suspects of gun licences

Queen joins cultural boycott of Russia by withholding swords destined for Moscow

Persistence, struggle and self-belief against the odds

Immersive show turns Middlemarch into 1980s murder mystery

A hit, a writ: why music is the food of plagiarism lawsuits

John Herivel obituary

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.