NordVPN and its parent company Nord Security may have started out with a VPN but over the years they have expanded their cybersecurity offerings to include a password manager, an encrypted cloud storage service, a network access solution and even tools to help others build their own VPN services. However, NordVPN has once again upped the ante with the recent launch of its new Threat Protection feature which goes beyond what a VPN normally does.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO