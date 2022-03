Since the Pokemon anime started decades ago in 1997, Ash Ketchum has been the only protagonist that the main series has ever known. Though the series has been running for years, Ash himself has never quite aged despite episodes hitting over one thousand at this point in time, but Pokemon Journeys creates the perfect opportunity to finally put Ketchum to pasture and give fans a new protagonist to helm the series. While the video games in the franchise have often given fans silent protagonists to jump into the shoes of, there are plenty of characters that could take Ash's role moving forward.

